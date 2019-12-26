Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

Daily February WTI Crude Oil

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. The uptrend was reaffirmed early Thursday when buyers took out last weeks high at $61.40. The main trend will change to down on a move through the last swing bottom at $54.75.

A change in trend to down is highly unlikely, however, due to the prolonged move up in terms of price and time, the crude oil remains vulnerable to a closing price reversal top. This wont change the trend to down, but it will indicate the selling is greater-than-the-buying at current price levels.

The minor trend is also up. A trade through $60.20 will change the minor trend to down. This will also shift momentum to the downside.

On the upside, the nearest resistance is the major Fibonacci level at $62.05.

On the downside, the nearest support is the major 50% level at $58.91, followed by a Fibonacci level at $58.66.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/crude-oil-price-update-strong-upside-momentum-could-challenge-major-fibonacci-level-at-62-05-622354