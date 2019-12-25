If we had thought that 2018 was a year to remember, we were certainly not disappointed with 2019.

The U.S and European equity marketshit record highs going into this weeks holidays and the extended U.S China trade war ended in a phase 1 trade agreement.

Perhaps more so than in any other year, geopolitics gripped the global financial markets more so than the stats. There wasmonetary policyalso in focus, however, as the markets went on a rollercoaster ride of rising expectations of a recession to economic euphoria.

Without a doubt, the U.S President continued to be the global financial markets main protagonist.

Donald Trump

The U.S President was the center of attention in 2019 and continues to be with a week to go as we approach a new decade.

It all started back in early 2018 when Trump hit aluminum and steel imports with tariffs. Few would have anticipated the U.S President to hold is ground for an unprecedented 20 odd months to deliver a phase 1 agreement.

When you throw in the USMCA, which finally got the seal of approval after a year of wrangling, its hard to argue against Trumps success at making America great again.

In spite of continued economic growth, he even managed to get the FED to reverse rate hikes, while also standing his ground on foreign affairs. A prime example was the HK Bill in support of the HK protestors. Few would have allowed such a bill to pass at such a delicate time in U.S China trade negotiations.

To be frank, many had argued that he would only have his first 100 days to deliver on campaign pledges

They couldnt have been more wrong.

What he plans to deliver going into next years presidential election campaign remains to be seen but its likely to be bolder than the last one

