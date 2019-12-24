The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Thursday, December 26, 2019



For Trading On Thursday, December 26, 2019



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3225.75 − 0.05 3225.44 3210.75 Bullish Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 28508 − 0.15 28510 28387 Neutral Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 8729.50 + 0.03 8716.72 8655.17 Bullish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1680.10 + 0.20 1675.91 1666.17 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 156-12 + 0.32 156-04 156-19 Neutral US T-Note - Mar TYH0 128-10 + 0.17 128-06 128-12 Neutral CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 97.251 + 0.02 97.250 97.040 Bullish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6938 0.00 0.6926 0.6897 Bullish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3003 + 0.22 1.3015 1.3176 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7606 − 0.04 0.7606 0.7609 Bearish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1150 − 0.06 1.1149 1.1171 Neutral Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9187 − 0.02 0.9187 0.9186 Bullish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0268 + 0.17 1.0256 1.0257 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Jan FCF0 143.575 + 0.03 143.811 144.892 Bearish Live Cattle - Feb LCG0 125.825 + 0.12 125.689 126.308 Neutral Lean Hogs - Feb LHG0 70.700 + 0.64 70.497 70.325 Bullish GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 387^4 − 0.32 388^0 387^2 Neutral Wheat - Mar WH0 541^0 + 0.28 542^2 544^6 Bearish Soybeans - Jan SF0 936^4 + 0.27 931^4 924^0 Bullish Soybean Meal - Jan SMF0 301.8 + 0.13 300.2 299.6 Bullish Soybean Oil - Jan BOF0 33.88 + 0.30 33.80 33.50 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - Feb CLG0 61.11 + 0.97 60.64 60.49 Bullish Heating Oil - Jan HOF0 2.0363 + 0.70 2.0271 2.0143 Bullish Natural Gas - Feb NGG0 2.187 − 1.35 2.242 2.294 Bearish METALS Gold - Feb GCG0 1504.8 + 1.08 1489.2 1480.3 Bullish Silver - Mar SIH0 17.853 + 2.02 17.446 17.158 Bullish Copper - Mar HGH0 2.8275 + 0.68 2.8131 2.8072 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Mar OJH0 103.00 − 0.91 103.67 102.60 Neutral Sugar - Mar SBH0 13.37 − 0.59 13.47 13.46 Bearish Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2443 + 0.66 2422 2478 Neutral Coffee - Mar KCH0 129.40 + 3.27 128.35 133.12 Neutral Cotton - Mar CTH0 68.70 + 0.13 68.22 67.51 Bullish

