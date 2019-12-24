Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Call me at 406 -682 -5010

Ennis, Montana 59729

Follow me on twitter@commodityinsite

Earlier this morning I sent the following Special Email Alert to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite, to my brokerage clients and those that recently purchased my one of a kind book, Haunted By Markets. Note the time sent.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

As a new trading suggestion. Buy (1) March US Treasury bond and sell (1) Dow Jones E-mini at the market. The last for the bonds is 155.25 down 3 while the March Dow is 40 lower at 25,510. Use a $500 stop, close only on this trade.

The trading suggestion above is high in risk, high in margin and known to cause high blood pressure as well. The trading suggestion not for the faint of heart. But I favor it here and now.

The time is 8:52 a.m. Chicago

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

With a short trading session the order of the day and as I type furiously away, the March E-mini Dow that I suggested selling short at 28,512 is now 28,513 while the March Treasury bond futures that I suggested going long at 155.25 are now 156.07.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And here is a tweet that I posted earlier today on my twitter account.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Both the CRB index and the Goldman Sachs indexes are at an 8 month high this morning. Both are suggesting...avoid the short side of commodities per se.

I agree because a trade deal with China is a, sea change for American agriculture!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Christmas. And if I can be of help drop me a line at commodityinsite!@gmail.com . Or, call me at 406 682 5010.

And always remember: there is no substitute for timely and accurate information.

The time now is 11:27 a.m. Chicago

This material has been prepared by a sales or trading employee or agent of Midwest Market Solutions and is, or is in the nature of, a solicitation. This material is not a research report prepared by Midwest Market Solutions Research Department. By accepting this communication, you agree that you are an experienced user of the futures markets, capable of making independent trading decisions, and agree that you are not, and will not, rely solely on this communication in making trading decisions.

DISTRIBUTION IN SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY BE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS IN POSSESSION OF THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND OBSERVE ANY SUCH PROHIBITION OR RESTRICTIONS. TO THE EXTENT THAT YOU HAVE RECEIVED THIS COMMUNICATION INDIRECTLY AND SOLICITATIONS ARE PROHIBITED IN YOUR JURISDICTION WITHOUT REGISTRATION, THE MARKET COMMENTARY IN THIS COMMUNICATION SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A SOLICITATION.

The risk of loss in trading futures and/or options is substantial and each investor and/or trader must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by simulated historical tests of strategies, is not indicative of future results. Trading advice is based on information taken from trades and statistical services and other sources that Midwest Market Solutions believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice.There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades.