Gold And Silver Futures Breaking Out Above Downtrend Lines



STOCK INDEX FUTURES S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ futures advanced to record highs yesterday and the NASDAQ hit a historical high today, as investors remain optimistic that Washington and Beijing will sign a long-awaited trade agreement early next year. The 9:00 central time December Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing indexis expected to be 1.0. My view remains that this years round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely support stock index futures for the rest of December and into the first part of 2020. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar is higher, as interest rate differential expectations remain slightly bullish for the greenback. The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar, the commodity currencies, are likely to trend higher in the long term due to the bullish influence of rising industrial commodity prices. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES The Treasury will auction five year notes today. There are no Federal Reserve speakers today. Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 42% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 50%. Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time. INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES Since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term. PRECIOUS METALS Gold and silver prices have broken out above long term downtrend lines, which is a bit unusual since precious metals often move inversely to stock index futures. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE March 20S&P 500 Support 3222.00 Resistance 3236.00 March 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.170 Resistance 97.470 March 20Euro Currency Support 1.11240 Resistance 1.11580 March 20Japanese Yen Support .91760 Resistance .91960 March 20Canadian Dollar Support .75940 Resistance .76200 March 20Australian Dollar Support .6920 Resistance .6950 March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 155^16 Resistance 156^10 February 20Gold Support 1486.0 Resistance 1500.0 March 20Copper Support 2.8000 Resistance 2.8350 February 20 Crude Oil Support 60.35 Resistance 61.21

Please contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com .

The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared.



About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.