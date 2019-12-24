STOCK INDEX FUTURES
S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ futures advanced to record highs yesterday and the NASDAQ hit a historical high today, as investors remain optimistic that Washington and Beijing will sign a long-awaited trade agreement early next year.
The 9:00 central time December Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing indexis expected to be 1.0.
My view remains that this years round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely support stock index futures for the rest of December and into the first part of 2020.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar is higher, as interest rate differential expectations remain slightly bullish for the greenback.
The Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar, the commodity currencies, are likely to trend higher in the long term due to the bullish influence of rising industrial commodity prices.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
The Treasury will auction five year notes today.
There are no Federal Reserve speakers today.
Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 42% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 50%.
Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.
INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES
Since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term.
PRECIOUS METALS
Gold and silver prices have broken out above long term downtrend lines, which is a bit unusual since precious metals often move inversely to stock index futures.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
March 20S&P 500
Support 3222.00 Resistance 3236.00
March 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 97.170 Resistance 97.470
March 20Euro Currency
Support 1.11240 Resistance 1.11580
March 20Japanese Yen
Support .91760 Resistance .91960
March 20Canadian Dollar
Support .75940 Resistance .76200
March 20Australian Dollar
Support .6920 Resistance .6950
March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 155^16 Resistance 156^10
February 20Gold
Support 1486.0 Resistance 1500.0
March 20Copper
Support 2.8000 Resistance 2.8350
February 20 Crude Oil
Support 60.35 Resistance 61.21
