rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast Long Professional Traders Hoping Small Speculators Chase Market Higher
Tuesday, December 24, 2019

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

Gold touched its highest level since November 7 early Tuesday as buyers took advantage of the extremely low holiday volume to drive prices through several key resistance levels. Traders said soft economic data out of the United States and concerns about an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal lent support to the precious metal investment.

At 08:44 GMT,February Comex goldis trading $1494.80, up $6.10 or +0.41%.

Weak US Economic Data Supportive

Mondays weak economic data suggested business investment will probably remain a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. This likely means the Fed will continue to hold interest rates steady. This should put pressure on the U.S. Dollar, which would boost foreign demand for dollar-denominated gold.

A weaker-than-expectedU.S. durable goods reportfor November pushed Treasury yields a little lower early in the session. The details of the report, though, were not as soft as the headline suggested, analysts said, lifting yields off their lows.

U.S. orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up 0.1% last month, with the decline in orders for machinery offsetting the surge in demand for electrical equipment, appliances, and components.

When you go through parts of the report, you are less discouraged because all of it is defense orders, which are quite volatile, said Stan Shipley, fixed-income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. The so-called core capital goods orders rose by an unrevised 1.1% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders gaining 0.2% in November.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/price-of-gold-fundamental-daily-forecast-long-professional-traders-hoping-small-speculators-chase-market-higher-622161



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2019 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy