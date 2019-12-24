Gold touched its highest level since November 7 early Tuesday as buyers took advantage of the extremely low holiday volume to drive prices through several key resistance levels. Traders said soft economic data out of the United States and concerns about an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal lent support to the precious metal investment.

At 08:44 GMT,February Comex goldis trading $1494.80, up $6.10 or +0.41%.

Weak US Economic Data Supportive

Mondays weak economic data suggested business investment will probably remain a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter. This likely means the Fed will continue to hold interest rates steady. This should put pressure on the U.S. Dollar, which would boost foreign demand for dollar-denominated gold.

A weaker-than-expectedU.S. durable goods reportfor November pushed Treasury yields a little lower early in the session. The details of the report, though, were not as soft as the headline suggested, analysts said, lifting yields off their lows.

U.S. orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, edged up 0.1% last month, with the decline in orders for machinery offsetting the surge in demand for electrical equipment, appliances, and components.

When you go through parts of the report, you are less discouraged because all of it is defense orders, which are quite volatile, said Stan Shipley, fixed-income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. The so-called core capital goods orders rose by an unrevised 1.1% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders gaining 0.2% in November.

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/price-of-gold-fundamental-daily-forecast-long-professional-traders-hoping-small-speculators-chase-market-higher-622161