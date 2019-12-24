Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for December 24, 2019.





Grain markets remain cautious as positive trade news with China is weighed against export sales data, and the holidays quickly approaching. Trade will have a shortened session today until noon CST, closed all-day Wednesday, and reopen at 8:30 a.m. CST Thursday morning for a full session.





China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as they look to boost imports to help their slowing economy and ongoing trade war with the U.S. The Chinese finance ministry said the tariff rate for frozen pork will be cut from 12% to 8%, frozen avocado tariff rate cut from 30% to 7% and some semiconductor tariff rates reduced to zero.





USDA weekly grain export inspections showed corn exports at 387,000 tonnes (500,000 to 700,000 expected), soybean exports at 1,084,000 tonnes (1,000,000 to 1,500,000 expected) and wheat exports at 578,000 tonnes (390,000 to 600,000 expected).





Indonesia launched biodiesel containing 30% palm-based fuel (highest mandatory mix in the world) in a bid to slash its fuel import bill and boost domestic palm oil consumption. "Indonesia is recorded as the first country to implement B30 in the world," the energy ministry said, noting that its use will be mandatory from Jan. 1.





China's customs said it has allowed imports of DDGs from Bulgaria. The trade move, effective immediately, comes as China seeks to diversify import origins of feed ingredients amid trade tensions with the U.S.





Private exporters reported export sales of 126,000 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2019/2020 marketing year. They also reported changes in destinations of 220,500 metric tons of soybeans from unknown destinations to the Netherlands (154,500 metric tons) and Saudi Arabia (66,000 metric tons) during the 2019/2020 marketing year.





USDA Quarterly Hogs & Pigs Report showed All Hogs (as of December 1) at 103% of last year (average trade at 102.9%, last month at 103.4%), Kept for Breeding at 102.1% of last year (average trade at 101.6, last month at 101.6%), and Kept for Marketing at 103.1% of last year (average trade at 103.0%, last month at 103.5%).





USDA monthly Cold Storage Report showed pork stocks at 574.860 million lbs. at the end of November (Allendale estimated 572.996 million lbs.). This implies a 37 million lbs. decline in stocks, the five-year average change is a 64.5 million drop). Beef stocks came in at 480.382 million lbs. for the end of November (Allendale estimated 453.641). This implies a 14 million lb. increase in stocks, the five-year average for this month is a 1 million lb. decline.





China brought in 229,707 tonnes of pork in November (over 150% from last year). Pork imports in the first 11 months of this year are at 1.733 million tonnes (58% above last year over the same period).





Dressed beef values were higher with choice up 1.87 and select up 3.61. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 145.98. Pork cut-out values were down 0.29.