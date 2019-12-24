|
Silver Climbs to 6-Week High on Soft U.S. Data
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
by FX Empire of FX Empire
|
Silverprices continue to climb this week. In Tuesdays European session, silver is trading at $17.59, up $0.18 or 1.01% on the day. Earlier, silver touched $17.63, its highest level since November 7th.
Durable Goods Orders Disappoint
The only key U.S. numbers in a shortened holiday week missed the mark on Monday.Durable goods ordersplunged 2.0% in November, compared to a gain of 0.6% a month earlier. This was shy of the estimate of +0.2%. The core release, which excludes volatile items such as aircraft orders, slowed to 0.0%, down from 0.6% in October. This figure was well off the estimate of a 1.5% gain. The weak durables reports indicate that the manufacturing sector remains tepid, and this has dampened risk appetite and buoyed safe-haven silver.
Trade Jitters Boost Silver
The U.S-China trade agreement has failed to ignite the markets, as investors remain wary about the ongoing trade dispute that has dragged on over two years. True, the limited Phase 1 deal has yielded some immediate results. China and the U.S. have agreed to suspend tariffs that were set to take effect last week, and China has published a list of U.S. products that will be exempt from tariffs, effective December 26th. At the same time, stiff tariffs remain in place, and a commitment by China to take steps to restructure its economy has not been followed up with any concrete details. Investor nervousness has enabled safe-haven assets such as silver and gold to make strong gains this week.
