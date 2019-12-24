Silverprices continue to climb this week. In Tuesdays European session, silver is trading at $17.59, up $0.18 or 1.01% on the day. Earlier, silver touched $17.63, its highest level since November 7th.

Durable Goods Orders Disappoint

The only key U.S. numbers in a shortened holiday week missed the mark on Monday.Durable goods ordersplunged 2.0% in November, compared to a gain of 0.6% a month earlier. This was shy of the estimate of +0.2%. The core release, which excludes volatile items such as aircraft orders, slowed to 0.0%, down from 0.6% in October. This figure was well off the estimate of a 1.5% gain. The weak durables reports indicate that the manufacturing sector remains tepid, and this has dampened risk appetite and buoyed safe-haven silver.