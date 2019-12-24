The Euro edged higher against the U.S. Dollar on Monday on extremely low pre-holiday volume. The market also posted an inside move, which suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. The single-currency was likely lifted by weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.
U.S. Core Durable Goods Orderscame in at 0.0%, below the 1.5% forecast and 0.5% previous reading.Durable Goods Orderswere -2.0%, lower than the 0.2% estimate and 0.5% previous reading. New Home Sales also disappointed with 719K units versus a 730K forecast. The previous months report was revised lower to 710K.
On Monday, theEUR/USDsettled at 1.1090, up 0.0015 or +0.13%.
Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis
The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart, however, momentum has been trending lower since the formation of the closing price reversal top on December 13 at 1.1200.
A trade through 1.1200 will negate the closing price reversal top and signal a resumption of the uptrend. The main trend will change to down on a move through 1.0981.
The resistance is a long-term Fibonacci level at 1.1185.
