EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis Getting Close to Value Area at 1.1040 to 1.1002
Tuesday, December 24, 2019

by FX Empire of FX Empire

The Euro edged higher against the U.S. Dollar on Monday on extremely low pre-holiday volume. The market also posted an inside move, which suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. The single-currency was likely lifted by weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.

U.S. Core Durable Goods Orderscame in at 0.0%, below the 1.5% forecast and 0.5% previous reading.Durable Goods Orderswere -2.0%, lower than the 0.2% estimate and 0.5% previous reading. New Home Sales also disappointed with 719K units versus a 730K forecast. The previous months report was revised lower to 710K.

On Monday, theEUR/USDsettled at 1.1090, up 0.0015 or +0.13%.

Daily EUR/USD

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart, however, momentum has been trending lower since the formation of the closing price reversal top on December 13 at 1.1200.

A trade through 1.1200 will negate the closing price reversal top and signal a resumption of the uptrend. The main trend will change to down on a move through 1.0981.

The resistance is a long-term Fibonacci level at 1.1185.

For the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/eur-usd-forex-technical-analysis-getting-close-to-value-area-at-1-1040-to-1-1002-622122



About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
