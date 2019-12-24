Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The Euro edged higher against the U.S. Dollar on Monday on extremely low pre-holiday volume. The market also posted an inside move, which suggests investor indecision and impending volatility. The single-currency was likely lifted by weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data.

U.S. Core Durable Goods Orderscame in at 0.0%, below the 1.5% forecast and 0.5% previous reading.Durable Goods Orderswere -2.0%, lower than the 0.2% estimate and 0.5% previous reading. New Home Sales also disappointed with 719K units versus a 730K forecast. The previous months report was revised lower to 710K.

On Monday, theEUR/USDsettled at 1.1090, up 0.0015 or +0.13%.