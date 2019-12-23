rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Monday, December 23, 2019

by Bob Hunt of The Pattern Trapper

Bookmark and Share

The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.
dot_clear.gif
The Trend Trader for Futures
dot_clear.gifFor Trading On Tuesday, December 24, 2019
dot_clear.gif
Presented by PatternTrapper.com
dot_clear.gifThe Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks
dot_clear.gifFor a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader 


INDICES
Close		%
Change
3x1
7x5		Minor
Trend		Major
Trend		Trend Reading
S&P 500 - Mar ESH03227.25+ 0.053218.833210.75Bullish
Dow Jones - Mar YMH028550+ 0.242845228387Bullish
Nasdaq - Mar NQH08726.50+ 0.188693.648655.17Bullish
Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH01676.80+ 0.171673.171666.17Bullish
INTEREST RATES
US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0155-28− 0.24156-03156-19Bearish
US T-Note - Mar TYH0128-03− 0.12128-06128-12Bearish
CURRENCIES
US Dollar Index - Mar DXH097.235− 0.0497.13797.040Bullish
Australian Dollar - Mar ADH00.6938+ 0.300.69100.6897Bullish
British Pound - Mar BPH01.2975− 0.591.30461.3176Bearish
Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH00.7609+ 0.060.76120.7609Bearish
EuroFX - Mar ECH01.1157+ 0.151.11641.1171Bearish
Japanese Yen - Mar JYH00.9189+ 0.080.91880.9186Bullish
Swiss Franc - Mar SFH01.0251+ 0.071.02651.0257Bearish
LIVESTOCK
Feeder Cattle - Jan FCF0143.525− 0.52144.242144.892Bearish
Live Cattle - Feb LCG0125.675− 0.10125.747126.308Bearish
Lean Hogs - Feb LHG070.250− 0.6070.52570.325Bearish
GRAINS
Corn - Mar CH0388^6+ 0.26387^6387^2Bullish
Wheat - Mar WH0539^4− 0.51544^2544^6Bearish
Soybeans - Jan SF0934^0+ 0.62928^4924^0Bullish
Soybean Meal - Jan SMF0301.4+ 1.17299.5299.6Bullish
Soybean Oil - Jan BOF033.78− 0.0333.7733.50Bullish
ENERGY
Crude Oil - Feb CLG060.52+ 0.1360.7060.49Neutral
Heating Oil - Jan HOF02.0222+ 0.022.02472.0143Neutral
Natural Gas - Jan NGF02.214− 4.902.2702.312Bearish
METALS
Gold - Feb GCG01488.7+ 0.531483.61480.3Bullish
Silver - Mar SIH017.499+ 1.6017.23917.158Bullish
Copper - Mar HGH02.8085+ 0.092.81212.8072Neutral
FOODS & FIBER
Orange Juice - Jan OJF0101.20+ 0.55100.1799.43Bullish
Sugar - Mar SBH013.45− 0.6613.5113.46Bearish
Cocoa - Mar CCH02427+ 0.4124312478Bearish
Coffee - Mar KCH0125.30− 4.13128.50133.12Bearish
Cotton - Mar CTH068.61+ 0.9667.8367.51Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2019 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.
 


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.
 
Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.

Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2019 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy