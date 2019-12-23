Gold Futures---Gold futures in the February contract is closing right near session highs up $8 at 1,489 an ounce as prices have broken out of a 5 week consolidation looking to head higher in my opinion. I have been recommending a bullish position in silver and I'm also looking at a possible trade in the gold market if prices break above the December 11th high of 1,492 while then placing the stop loss under the November 12th low of 1,453 as an exit strategy as the risk would be around $2,650 on 2 mini contracts plus slippage and commission.
In my opinion I believe the entire commodity sector looks strong heading into 2020 as the U.S economy is on fire as I see no reason to be short especially with the trade deals being accomplished which is bullish news as I want to play this to the upside as the risk/reward is certainly in your favor.
One of the nicer things to see as that we are currently witnessing that the precious metals and the commodity sectors are all heading higher with the equity markets as I think we could have secular bullish trends for years to come as I see no reason to be short.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
