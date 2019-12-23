Does The Gold Market Look Bullish ?



Gold Futures---Gold futures in the February contract is closing right near session highs up $8 at 1,489 an ounce as prices have broken out of a 5 week consolidation looking to head higher in my opinion. I have been recommending a bullish position in silver and I'm also looking at a possible trade in the gold market if prices break above the December 11th high of 1,492 while then placing the stop loss under the November 12th low of 1,453 as an exit strategy as the risk would be around $2,650 on 2 mini contracts plus slippage and commission. In my opinion I believe the entire commodity sector looks strong heading into 2020 as the U.S economy is on fire as I see no reason to be short especially with the trade deals being accomplished which is bullish news as I want to play this to the upside as the risk/reward is certainly in your favor. One of the nicer things to see as that we are currently witnessing that the precious metals and the commodity sectors are all heading higher with the equity markets as I think we could have secular bullish trends for years to come as I see no reason to be short. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



