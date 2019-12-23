WHEAT

General Comments: Wheat markets were higher for the week and were led higher by Chicago HRW and Minneapolis Spring Wheat futures. Those markets rallied in the face of reduced production potential for Australia and the new tax regime for Argentina. The Australian problem is very serious as record heat with almost no rain was noted in important growing areas. There is no relief in sight. SRW is finding some support on reduced production but also faces poor demand. Production increases in the northern parts of the world are greater than production decreases in southern countries and that has hurt the bull case for improved US Wheat demand. World prices have been weaker in the last couple of weeks and this was seen by the Egyptian tender where even the EU could not compete with Russia and eastern Europe. World prices will still be dictated by what happens in Europe and the Black Sea area and US prices will most likely remain a follower as the US tries to compete for sales. Chart patterns on daily and weekly charts imply more up pressure on prices this week.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to near to above normal. Northern areas should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry weather but light snow is possible in northern areas tomorrow and in all areas late in the week. Temperatures should be near to above normal by the middle of this week.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 539, 537, and 534 March, with resistance at 557, 567, and 573 March. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to up with objectives of 478 and 525 March. Support is at 457, 451, and 444 March, with resistance at 468, 470, and 482 March. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to up with objectives of 548 March. Support is at 533, 531, and 521 March, and resistance is at 543, 546, and 549 March.

RICE

General Comments: Rice was slightly higher again Friday as demand for US Rice runs into a lack of farm selling. The export sales report was moderately strong but good for the time of the year as most of the market has shut down for the holidays. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive as the western nations have been buying. The US domestic market is now quiet with the harvest mostly done and no one real interested in selling. Mills and exporters are thought to be covered but anyone who needs to buy paddy Rice from farmers will be forced to pay higher prices. Brazil prices are also sharply higher and this is supporting Chicago. There is plenty of Rice in the eastern part of the world, but not so much in the west.

Overnight News: The Delta should get dry weather. Temperatures should be below normal but near to above normal this weekend.

Chart Analysis: Trends are up with no objectives. Support is at 1272, 1263, and 1256 January, with resistance at 1300, 1212, and 1324 January.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn closed slightly lower on what was termed speculative profit taking. The weekly export dales report was very strong but in line with analyst projections. The market has been short Corn as farmers have been holding and speculators have been selling. They have been forced to cover these shorts due to the Chinese demand potential but have been selling the last couple of days. Farmers are still holding onto the vast majority of their supplies although they did sell some earlier in the week. There is still very little Corn available to the domestic and international cash market. Ukraine has been selling and offers from Argentina have been at lower prices, but almost nothing is available here in the US and the US is still the king when it comes to Corn. The charts show a new up move has started and the move could last until 395 or 400 March.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to up with objectives of 398 and 411 March. Support is at 385, 380, and 378 March, and resistance is at 390, 392, and 393 March. Trends in Oats are mixed. Support is at 291, 288, and 286 March, and resistance is at 303, 309, and 312 March.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Canola was higher on price action in Chicago Soybean Oil and Malaysia Palm Oil. Prices are still in a range that has held for the week but the daily chart price trends are up. Demand from crushers is reported to be good and crush margins are reported to be strong. Palm Oil was a little lower on some profit taking. Ideas are that Palm has moved higher faster than the demand. News that Indonesia would force use of biofuels in B-30 blends was expected. Ideas are that the rally can continue after a pause. USDA projected world vegetable oils ending stocks at the lowest level in 40 years in its recent reports.

Overnight News: SGS said that Malaysian Palm Oil exports were 837.873 tons, from 933,321 tons last month.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are up with objectives of 475.00 January. Support is at 464.00, 463.00, and 461.00 January, with resistance at 469.00, 471.00, and 473.00 January. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2880, 2810, and 2780 March, with resistance at 2920, 2940, and 2970 March.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Some light rain or snow today, then mostly dry. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

