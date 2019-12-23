Soybean Meal futures---Soybean meal futures in the March contract is trading higher by 380 points at 306.0 looking to breakout to the upside as I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above the 308 level which could happen tomorrow as the grain market has turned bullish in my opinion.

At the current time I am also recommending a bullish corn position as I also think soybeans are heading higher as soybean meal prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average for the 1st time in over a month as the volatility is also starting to come to life as I believe the risk/reward is in your favor to take a bullish position.

If you took this recommendation I would place the stop loss at the contract low which was hit at 296 as the risk would be around $1,200 per contract plus slippage and commission which is relatively low for such a historically volatile commodity as I think there is substantial room to run to the upside from these depressed prices.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

