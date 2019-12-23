rounded corner
Stay Long The Hog Market
Monday, December 23, 2019

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the February contract is currently trading higher by 47 points at 71.15 hitting a 5-week high continuing its bullish momentum on optimism about the U.S economy which looks to become even stronger in 2020 due to the China trade agreement which will be cemented in the coming weeks ahead.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 69.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the contract low standing at 63.67 as that will be raised next week to the 10-day low as I want to give this trade some room as I think there is significant potential to the upside in the coming weeks ahead.

At the current time I have many bullish recommendations as I think 2020 will be terrific for most commodity sectors as the U.S economy is outstanding at the current time and I see nothing changing in the coming months ahead as I think multi-year bottoms are in place across the board.

Hog prices are trading above their 20 day but still slightly below their 100 day moving average standing at the 72.00 level and if that is breached look for massive buy stops to push this market significantly higher in the coming days ahead so stay long as the risk/reward is in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: HIGH

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
