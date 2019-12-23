Morning Express As you know, our report goes out each morning to clients and Free Trial subscribers berfore 7:30 am CT. Enjoy our Fundamnetals below. But please register for a Free Trial of 1 or all 4 of of our Blue Line Express daily commodity reports in order to get all of our great insight; Techinicals, Fundamenals, and proprietary Bias and Levels. E-mini S&P, Crude, Gold. Contact our trade desk, we cover more - Treasuries, Nat Gas, Copper etc -312-278-0500 or info@bluelinefutures.com

E-mini S&P (March) Last weeks close: Settled at 3225.75, up 14.00 on Friday and up 50.50 on the week Fundamentals: Risk-sentiment remains robust and U.S benchmarks are pointing higher to fresh records at the onset of this holiday week. The U.S and China trade truce continues to support the tape and news of China planning to cut import tariffs beginning January 1st on 850 products, covering a wide range, is the latest tailwind. Last Thursday, it was reported that the Peoples Bank of China injected the most liquidity since January. Today, there are headlines that the government is looking into lowering financing costs and cutting the reserve requirement ratio. As for those calls of liquidity drying up in the U.S at yearend, the latest NY Fed financing auctions last week were undersubscribed, and this has also boosted sentiment. Durable Goods data this morning fell flat on its face for November while October revisions were halved. New Home Sales are due at 9:00 am CT and there is a 2-year Note auction at noon CT. We will send out a schedule of CME holiday trading hours this afternoon. Technicals: Price action has trekked to a fresh record high in each the S&P, NQ and Dow. Fridays settlement prices align closely with our momentum indicators this morning and these are detailed as our pivots; the tape will remain in a melt-up stage above here with our next major three-star resistance targets coming into play. First key supports are Thursdays settlement prices which were left in the dust ahead of the bell Friday. Although a close below 3211.75 and 8673.50 would neutralize this melt-up, it certainly would not neutralize the bullish momentum more broadly.

Bias : Neutral/Bullish Resistance: 3248.50*** Pivot: 3225.75 Support: 3211.75**, 3200-3204.25***, 3188.25**, 3175.25*** NQ (March) Resistance: 8770*** Pivot: 8710.75 Support: 8673.50**. 8620-8624.75**, 8576.25-8590**, 8521-8530*** Crude Oil (February) Last weeks close: Settled at 60.44, down 0.74 on Friday and up 0.46 on the week Fundamentals: Crude Oil diverged from the broader risk-on melt-up Friday. There have been reports that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are planning to restore production at the oil-rich area on the border between the two countries known as the Neutral Zone. The region has been dormant since 2014 and the two sides are supposedly close to reaching a mutual deal to restart what could add somewhere in the ballpark of 500,000 bpd in production. Durable Goods data whiffed this morning, and this could work to further dent what has been a soft tape from elevated levels over the last 24 trading hours. Technicals: Crude traded to a lower high of 61.20 Friday versus 61.40 Thursday before settling well off the level and at strong support at 60.37-60.45. Price action is battling at this pivot level this morning with first key support coming in at 59.90. We are introducing a slight Bearish Bias as we do think there is room for this market to come in both technically and fundamentally.

Bias: Neutral/Bearish Resistance: 61.20-61.40***, 61.98*** Pivot: 60.37-60.45 Support: 59.90**, 58.95-59.06**, 58.02-58.20*** Gold (February) Last weeks close: Settled at 1480.9, down 3.5 on Friday and down 0.3 on Friday. Fundamentals: Gold is trading at the highest level since after the Fed meeting on December 12th and just before the U.S and China reached a trade truce, otherwise lauded as the Phase One Trade Deal. Doing nothing last week spoke volumes on how fundamentally and technically constructive Gold is and ultimately paves the way into this seasonally bullish time of year: if you bought Gold on December 23rd and hold into the second half of January, youve made money in 11 out of the last 14 years. We have been talking about this for weeks now, sharing how we are positioning; if you have questions, contact our trade desk 312-278-0500. Durable Goods data missed expectations and last month was revised lower, this can help keep a bid under Gold as U.S equity markets trek to fresh records again. Technicals: In the seasonal spirit we have increased our Bullish Bias in Gold. The metal stuck its nose out above major three-star resistance at 1484.9-1486, a level that has been sticky which is a good foot to start the week on. We have reduced resistance levels above here as the trend line from the September high now aligns with 1484.9-1486; a close above here today is bullish.

Bias: Bullish/Neutral Resistance: 1484.9-1486***, 1491.6**, 1496*, 1500.3-1503**

Support: 1480*, 1474.3**, 1468.2-1469.2**, 1463***, 1459.8*, 1453.1-1454***

