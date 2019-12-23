December 23, 2019

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ futures advanced to record highs, as investors remained optimistic that Washington and Beijing will sign a long-awaited trade agreement early next year.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said the U.S. and China would very shortly sign their phase one trade pact.

China's cabinet approved plans to cut import tariffs for all trading partners on more than 859 types of goods.

Stock index futures are holding up well in spite of news that orders for durable goods, which are products designed to last at least three years, decreased 2.0%. Economists had projected a 1.2% increase.

The 9:00 central time November new home sales report is expected to show 735,000.

My view remains that the recent round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely supports stock index futures for the rest of 2019 and into the first part of 2020.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher despite the bearish U.S. durable goods orders report.

The British pound is lower due to Brexit uncertainty.

The Canadian dollar is lower after a report showed Canada's economy unexpectedly shrank in October. Canada's gross domestic product declined 0.1% in October from the previous month when economists predicted gross domestic product would be unchanged. This was the first month-over-month decrease in Canadian output in eight months.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

The Treasury will auction two year notes today.

There are no Federal Reserve speakers today.

Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 50% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. On Friday the probability was 47%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES

Since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing, it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3222.00 Resistance 3238.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 97.120 Resistance 97.480

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11240 Resistance 1.11580

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91670 Resistance .92000

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .75870 Resistance .76230

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6902 Resistance .6950

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 156^4 Resistance 156^30

February 20Gold

Support 1479.0 Resistance 1493.0

March 20Copper

Support 2.7900 Resistance 2.8250

February 20 Crude Oil

Support 60.03 Resistance 60.88

