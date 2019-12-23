Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for December 23, 2019.





Grain markets are higher as traders adjust positions ahead of the year-end holidays. Traders remain uncertain over demand prospects created by a U.S.-China trade deal continues to hang over the markets. Some feel it is unlikely to see strong gains as there are expectations of large supplies early next year. There are also large crops being planted in Brazil, Argentina has had favorable weather, and African swine fever is limiting Chinese grain demands.





President Trump said the U.S. and China would "very shortly" sign their so-called Phase One trade pact. "We just achieved a breakthrough on the trade deal and we will be signing it very shortly," Trump added. Under the deal, the U.S. would agree to reduce some tariffs in exchange for a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products.





China will lower import tariffs on over 850 products starting Jan. 1st, 2020, including frozen pork and frozen avocado, the finance ministry said. It will also further lower import tariffs on some information technology products from July 1 next year, said the ministry.





CFTC Commitments of Traders showed funds new net position short -94,837 corn contracts, short -79,275 soybean contracts, long +24,742 wheat contracts, long +88,063 live cattle contracts and short -1,061 lean hog contracts.





South Korea issued a tender to buy 42,222 tonnes (3,000 tonnes of milled long, 17,000 tonnes of milled medium and 22,222 tonnes of brown medium) of non-glutinous rice for arrival between April and June, said Korea Agro-Fisheries & food Trade Corp. The agency is looking for U.S. No.1 standard for the milled rice products, and U.S. No.3 standard for the brown rice.





Cattle on Feed report showed a 4.9% year/year increase in November placements (ALDL +7.1%, trade average at +1.1%). Marketings last month seen at 3.0% under last year (ALDL -2.5%, average trade -3.0%). On Feed increased +2.5% year/year (ALDL +2.8%, average trade +2.0%).





China has lifted a ban on deboned beef from Japanese cows under 30 months old, the General Administration of Customs said, ending almost a 20-year long restriction on beef imports from Japan. China has banned beef imports from Japan since an outbreak of mad-cow disease in 2001.





Chinese authorities have called for a revival of pork production, state media outlet Xinhua reported. In September, China introduced a number of policies aimed at boosting hog production, by subsidizing the construction of large pig farms and lowering the cost of land for farms.





Quarterly Hogs & Pigs will be released today at 2:00 PM CST. Allendale estimates All Hogs as of December 1 at 102.7% of last year, Kept for Breeding at 101.3%, and Kept for Marketing at 102.8%.





Dressed beef values were higher with choice up 0.71 and select up 0.04. The CME Feeder Cattle Index is 146.29. Pork cut-out values were down 0.17.