is trading sideways in Monday trade. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3015, up 0.08% on the day.

GBP/USD Pound Struggles to Stay Above 1.30 After Dreadful Week
Monday, December 23, 2019

by FX Empire

GBP/USDis trading sideways in Monday trade. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3015, up 0.08% on the day. In economic news, the week ended on a positive note, as GDP for the third quarter was revised upwards to 0.4%, above the initial release of 0.3 percent. There are no British events on the schedule.

Pound Slides to 1.30

The British pound had a dismal week, as the currency fell 2.5%, its worst weekly performance since October 2016. The post-election euphoria, which lifted the pound above the lofty 1.35 level, has quickly dissipated, as the pound has coughed up most of the gains made in December and has fallen to the 1.30 line.

Weak data and a somber Bank of England weighed heavily on the pound last week. British consumers were in a sour mood in November, as retail sales

Weak British data and a somber Bank of England weighed heavily on the pound last week. British consumers were in a sour mood in November, asretail salesdeclined by 0.6 percent. This reading was much worse than expected, as the estimate stood at +0.3 percent. No less worrying,retail saleshave failed to post gains since July.

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/gbp-usd-pound-struggles-to-stay-above-1-30-after-dreadful-week-621861



