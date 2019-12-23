rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Elliott wave VIDEO analysis: GBPUSD Facing More Bears!
Monday, December 23, 2019

by Gregor Horvat of Elliott Wave Service

Bookmark and Share

Good morning fellow traders,

GBPUSD pair can be ending a triangle correction within the wave B). Potential resistance/turning point area for leg E can be at the upper side of the upper triangle line at 1.34/1.36 zone, from where we can already see price sharply dropping. A sharp and decisive drop below the lower channel line, connected from the low of wave D would suggest a completed triangle, and further weakness.

On count #2 we labelled a flat correction. Both counts are bearish, so we are expecting a bearish turn in either case.

I wish you a good trading week. If you like our analyis, make sure to check our website https://ew-forecast.com/.

Trade well!

The EW Forecast team.

Also check our new video for the upcoming year here --> https://ew-forecast.com/newsletter/video_elliott_wave_outlook_for_2020_

GBPUSD, Daily

gbpusd, daily

GBPUSD, Daily (count #2)

gbpusd, daily 2



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Grega Horvat

 

 

  • Grega is based in Slovenia and has been involved in markets since 2003. He is the owner of www.ew-forecast.com, but before that he was working for Capital Forex Group and TheLFB.com. His feature articles have been published on: FXstreet.com, Thestreet.com, Action forex, Forex TV, Istockanalyst, ForexFactory, Fxtraders.eu, Insidefutures.com, etc. He recently won the award on FXStreet.com for Best Forex Analysis in 2016. At www.ew-forecast.com he helps clients and educate them about the Elliott wave prinicple and how to label and track unfolding patterns in real time.  His approach to the markets is mainly technical. He uses a lot of different methods when analyzing the markets such as candlestick patterns, MA, technical indicators etc. His specialty however is Elliott Wave Theory which could be very helpful especially if you know how to use it in combination with other tools/indicators.

EW-Forecast

  • To be involved in the market effectively, you need the right guidance and resources, and our team can help you to achieve that. Our team is providing advanced informations about Elliott Wave theory in real time. The Elliott Wave Principle gives you a method for identifying the behavior of the markets and at what points the market is most likely to turn. We help new traders who are interested in Elliott Wave theory to understand it correctly. We are doing our best to explain our views as simple as possible with educational goal, because knowledge itself is power!


Gregor Horvat
Chief  Technical Strategist
Website: http://www.ew-forecast.com/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/ewforecast
Email: info@ew-forecast.com

Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2019 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy