GBPUSD pair can be ending a triangle correction within the wave B). Potential resistance/turning point area for leg E can be at the upper side of the upper triangle line at 1.34/1.36 zone, from where we can already see price sharply dropping. A sharp and decisive drop below the lower channel line, connected from the low of wave D would suggest a completed triangle, and further weakness.



On count #2 we labelled a flat correction. Both counts are bearish, so we are expecting a bearish turn in either case.

GBPUSD, Daily

GBPUSD, Daily (count #2)