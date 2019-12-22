|
Lean Hogs Trading Opportunity Over The Holidays
Sunday, December 22, 2019
by Peter Karaverdian of ForteTrader.com
Hello All, I want to wish you all a Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year! I wish you all the best around the world. Thanks for reading my articles. It means a lot to our team!
This Christmas Eve before market close I am looking to get in a longer term spread trade on lean Hogs. This trade should last an average of about 141 days using our back tested algorithm, and hold this trade for a 3 to 1 risk reward opportunity. Risk $1,000 to make $3,000 (average)
I will keep my eyes posted as I attempt to sell the lean HogsJune LEM20 short and buy one back at AugustHEQ20.
Last 15 years hypothetical statistical data is showing that the last 15 years was73% winners.
Patience in these markets can bring you some nice rewards!!!!
Average profit $1133
Average Loss $365
Average Drawdown $1200
The potential full move can be worth $3,000 here but you have to have the ability to withstand a $1,200 draw-down. If you haven't learned my style by now, I don;t trade in the dark. I trade with confidence. NO EMOTIONS! I follow a simple system that tells me where to get in where to get out. No need to figure everything else out. Over a course of time the back-testeddata has proven a lot more winners over losers folks.
Keep it simple and make money!
RISK DISCLOSURE:
The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site.
U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.
CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS.
Peter is an active trader and market researcher since 2010. Although he has technical trading skills in Forex, Equities, and Equites Options, his unique and sole approach to the markets is Futures and Commodities Spread (relativity) Trading.
Founder of ForteTrader.com, Peter has created a video series over the shoulder, simple approach to get anyone involved in this unique market trading approach, considered by many in the retail world a secret. Sounds cliché but its true.
Peter shows people how to manage and trade from small to large account sizes. His tools begin with seasonal tendencies of commodities and use technical analysis of other futures markets, using momentum, and high macro time frames.
Peter’s work is starting to get recently recognized on partner networks such as TradeStation and is beginning campaigns through the mainstream media outlets, including commentary on InsideFutures.com
Peters goal is to help every individual succeed at the what he does passionately daily.