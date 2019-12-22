Hello All, I want to wish you all a Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year! I wish you all the best around the world. Thanks for reading my articles. It means a lot to our team!





This Christmas Eve before market close I am looking to get in a longer term spread trade on lean Hogs. This trade should last an average of about 141 days using our back tested algorithm, and hold this trade for a 3 to 1 risk reward opportunity. Risk $1,000 to make $3,000 (average)





I will keep my eyes posted as I attempt to sell the lean HogsJune LEM20 short and buy one back at AugustHEQ20.









Last 15 years hypothetical statistical data is showing that the last 15 years was73% winners.





Patience in these markets can bring you some nice rewards!!!!





Average profit $1133

Average Loss $365

Average Drawdown $1200





The potential full move can be worth $3,000 here but you have to have the ability to withstand a $1,200 draw-down. If you haven't learned my style by now, I don;t trade in the dark. I trade with confidence. NO EMOTIONS! I follow a simple system that tells me where to get in where to get out. No need to figure everything else out. Over a course of time the back-testeddata has proven a lot more winners over losers folks.





Keep it simple and make money!

The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site.

U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS.

RISK DISCLOSURE: