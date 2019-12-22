rounded corner
Will Corn Prices Break The $4.00 Level ?
Sunday, December 22, 2019

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Corn Futures---Corn futures in the March contract is currently trading at 3.87 a bushel after settling last Friday in Chicago at 3.80 up about 7 cents as prices are still near a 5-week high, however the volatility is extremely low at the current time as we look to enter 2020.

I have been recommending a bullish position from the 3.87 level & if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the contract low standing at 3.65 as the chart structure will start to improve in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will also be lowered as I think the grain market across the board will rally next year from these depressed prices.

Corn is still trading above their 20 and right at their 100 day moving average as estimates of next year planted acres are around 94 million which is about 3 million more than we planted in 2019, but demand has been the main problem with this commodity and I think that situation will improve now that we have multiple trade agreements which should spur demand.

Generally speaking volatility during this time of year is really low & that's exactly what is occurring once again, but that will pick up as we enter spring planting so play this to the upside as I think the downside is very limited as I am also advising farmers not to be selling their cash crop.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
