Corn Futures---Corn futures in the March contract is currently trading at 3.87 a bushel after settling last Friday in Chicago at 3.80 up about 7 cents as prices are still near a 5-week high, however the volatility is extremely low at the current time as we look to enter 2020.

I have been recommending a bullish position from the 3.87 level & if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the contract low standing at 3.65 as the chart structure will start to improve in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will also be lowered as I think the grain market across the board will rally next year from these depressed prices.

Corn is still trading above their 20 and right at their 100 day moving average as estimates of next year planted acres are around 94 million which is about 3 million more than we planted in 2019, but demand has been the main problem with this commodity and I think that situation will improve now that we have multiple trade agreements which should spur demand.

Generally speaking volatility during this time of year is really low & that's exactly what is occurring once again, but that will pick up as we enter spring planting so play this to the upside as I think the downside is very limited as I am also advising farmers not to be selling their cash crop.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

