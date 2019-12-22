EURUSD Sets Up To Weaken Further Towards 1.1034 Level



EURUSD with the pair continuing to retain its downside pressure, more decline is expected. Resistance comes in at the 1.1150 where a break will turn risk to the 1.1200 level. A breach below here will target the 1.1250 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1300. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.1050 level with a violation of there opening the door for further gain towards the 1.1000 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.0950 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.0900 level. All in all, EURUSD expects more weakness to occur in the days ahead.



Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.