Gold finished marginally lower last week in a mostly listless trade. Volume was extremely light and the market remained rangebound for the fifth straight week as traders continued to look for new catalysts to refresh volatility and drive the market in a big way in either direction.

A little more than a week ago the market lost two major catalysts that were providing support: The U.S.-China trade dispute and the Brexit uncertainty.

Last week, stronger than expected U.S. economic data helped support the idea that the Federal Reserve would refrain from further rate cuts in 2020. This news helped raise Treasury yields, turn the U.S. Dollar into a more attractive assets and weaken foreign demand for dollar-denominated gold.

Last week,February Comex goldsettled at $1480.90, down $0.30 or 0.02%.

Also helping to keep a lid on gold prices was strong demand for risky assets. U.S. stocks hit record highs last week and the strong close indicated the rally could extend into the holiday-shortened week.

Last week, President Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. The financial markets showed little response to the news and there was little evidence that gold traders were using the news as a reason to increase hedge positions.

