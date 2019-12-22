|
|
Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast
Sunday, December 22, 2019
by FX Empire of FX Empire
|
Gold finished marginally lower last week in a mostly listless trade. Volume wasPrice of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast Are Buyers Propping Up Prices in Anticipation of Stock Market Correction?extremely light and the market remained rangebound for the fifth straight week as traders continued to look for new catalysts to refresh volatility and drive the market in a big way in either direction.
A little more than a week ago the market lost two major catalysts that were providing support: The U.S.-China trade dispute and the Brexit uncertainty.
Last week, stronger than expected U.S. economic data helped support the idea that the Federal Reserve would refrain from further rate cuts in 2020. This news helped raise Treasury yields, turn the U.S. Dollar into a more attractive assets and weaken foreign demand for dollar-denominated gold.
Last week,February Comex goldsettled at $1480.90, down $0.30 or 0.02%.
Also helping to keep a lid on gold prices was strong demand for risky assets. U.S. stocks hit record highs last week and the strong close indicated the rally could extend into the holiday-shortened week.
Last week, President Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. The financial markets showed little response to the news and there was little evidence that gold traders were using the news as a reason to increase hedge positions.
For the full article:
Recent articles from this author
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast - Sunday, December 22, 2019
- Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast - Sunday, December 22, 2019
- US Stocks One Year Later, Economic Doom Turns into Economic Boom - Sunday, December 22, 2019
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast Euro Bounces but Upside Appears Limited - Thursday, December 19, 2019
- EOS Ethereum and Ripples XRP Daily Tech Analysis - Thursday, December 19, 2019
About the author
FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages.
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.