A holiday-shortened week can go either way. Low volume can also produce whipsaw action so be prepared for wild swings and try not to get caught chasing breakouts if the volume isnt rising on the move. Those can be bull or bear traps.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures settled higher last week in an impressive move that took the markets to multi-month highs. WTI wouldve close near its highest level since May 22 if not for a steep break on Friday. Brent also reached its highest level since May 22 before backing off into Fridays close.

Last week,February WTI crude oilsettled at $60.44, up $0.46 or +0.77% andMarch Brentfinished at $65.20, up $0.95 or +1.46%.

Several factors helped to underpin crude oil prices this week including lower U.S. supply, the OPEC+ production cuts and demand growth expectations. Prices likely retreated on Friday on profit-taking ahead of the holiday-shortened week. Extremely light volume may have also contributed to the weakness at the end of the week as buyers were scare.

U.S. Government Reports Crude Oil Inventory Decline

On Wednesday, the EIA reported that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week-ending December 13. Traders were looking for a decrease of 1.5 to 2.5 million barrels during the period.

The EIA data also showed supply increases of 2.5 million barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Supply for gasoline was expected to climb 2.4 million barrels and distillate inventory was forecast to have risen by 600,000 barrels.

