What a difference a year makes. Last year at that time, stocks were headed sharply low, but heading into this years Christmas-holiday shortened trading week, stocks are set to finish the year at record highs. According to Edward Jones, The S&P 500 has now posted 31 all-time highs in 2019.

This years stellar performance can be chalked up to tremendous gains in the technology sector, positive movement on Brexit, progress on the U.S./China trade front and remarkable strength in the U.S. jobs market.

Last week, the benchmarkS&P 500 Indexsettled at 3221.22, up 1.7%. Its up 28.5% for the year. The blue chipDow Jones Industrial Averagefinished at 28455.09, up 1.1%. For the year, its trading 22.0% higher. The technology-basedNASDAQ Compositeclosed at 8924.96, up 2.2%. Its set to finish the year up nearly 34.5%.

Trade Deals, Economic Growth, Impeachment Which One Doesnt Belong?

Investors had a lot on their table last week, but they took everything in stride while pushing the indexes to all-time highs.

The markets were underpinned early in the week on the back of the previous weeks U.S.-China trade deal and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons sound victory in the general election over Brexit. They got a further boost after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the USMCA also known as NAFTA 2.0.

Economic growth was also at the forefront as an updated reading of third-quarter U.S. GDP (2.1%) was supported by upwardly revised consumer spending growth. U.S. housing-market activity also posted impressive gains last week.

There was also an impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives that investors shrugged off, which according to Edward Jones, served as a reminder that the political drama isnt the primary driver of market performance over time. Positive economic and corporate performance news has been the driving force behind this years sizable gains.

