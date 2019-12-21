Hedge Fund Tips - Episode 8 - VideoCast. Stock Market Commentary.



This week's VideoCast covers: BofA Global Fund Managers Survey Summary and Interpretation (positioning/sentiment), J. Paul Getty Stock Market (Energy Thesis and Update), Floyd B. Odlum (The Greatest Value Investor Youve Never Heard Of), Review Biotech, Short Term Indicators, Earnings : Tech, Communications Services, S&P 500, Euro STOXX 600. The link to the article referenced in the video is immediately below the video. https://youtu.be/smLPegk0sfA https://www.hedgefundtips.com/the-j-paul-getty-energy-stock-market-and-sentiment-results/

