Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 66.80 while currently trading at 67.60 up about 80 points for the week as prices have now hit a 5 month high.

I have been recommending a bullish position from the 66.60 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at the November 21st low of 63.70 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will also be reduced.

Cotton prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is strong to the upside as the trade agreement with China certainly is very supportive for prices going ahead as I think we will test the contract high that was hit on July 1st at 69.07 possibly in next weeks trade.

At the current time I also have bullish recommendations in orange juice and sugar out of the soft commodity sector as I am bullish most agricultural markets as we head into 2020 so stay long as the risk/reward remains in your favor as I see no reason to be short.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

