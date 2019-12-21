Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 99.90 while currently trading at 104.00 up over 400 points for the trading week hitting a 7 week high.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 103.30 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the multi-year low which was hit on December 6th at 97.90 as an exit strategy as the risk / reward is highly in your favor in my opinion.

Juice prices have now traded higher for the 3rd consecutive session as prices look to test resistance at the 110 level as we are trading above the 20-day moving average for the 1st time in months, but right at its 100 day as I see no reason to be short the agricultural markets at this time as a trade agreement with China and many other countries is very bullish the agricultural sector in my opinion.

The chart structure at the current time is outstanding as this market can explode in the month of January due to the fact that there could be a frost in the state of Florida so stay long as I have several recommendations to the upside out of the soft commodity sector.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

