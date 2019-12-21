rounded corner
How High Can Orange Juice Prices Go ?
Saturday, December 21, 2019

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the March contract settled last Friday in New York at 99.90 while currently trading at 104.00 up over 400 points for the trading week hitting a 7 week high.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 103.30 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the multi-year low which was hit on December 6th at 97.90 as an exit strategy as the risk / reward is highly in your favor in my opinion.

Juice prices have now traded higher for the 3rd consecutive session as prices look to test resistance at the 110 level as we are trading above the 20-day moving average for the 1st time in months, but right at its 100 day as I see no reason to be short the agricultural markets at this time as a trade agreement with China and many other countries is very bullish the agricultural sector in my opinion.

The chart structure at the current time is outstanding as this market can explode in the month of January due to the fact that there could be a frost in the state of Florida so stay long as I have several recommendations to the upside out of the soft commodity sector.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: LOW

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
