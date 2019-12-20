|
GBPUSD Retains Short Term Downside Pressure With Eyes On 1.2930
Friday, December 20, 2019
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
GBPUSD remains vulnerable to the downside as we look for more weakness. Support lies at 1.3000 area with a break below that level turning focus to the 1.2950 level. Further down, support comes in the 1.2900 level where a violation will shift focus to the 1.2850 level. Below here will open the door towards the 1.2800 level. On the upside, resistance is located at the 1.3050 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.3100 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3150 level followed by the 1.3200 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further pullback threats on the back of its short term weakness.
