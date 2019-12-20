Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the February contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 69.50 while currently trading at 71.05 up about 150 points for the trading week as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 69.60 level as I think prices have created a long-term bottom.
If you took the recommendation place the stop loss under the August 5th low of 63.67 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will improve in next weeks trade therefor lowering the monetary risk as the volatility has come back into this market and that is no surprise due to the fact that we have made major trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, China and we are looking forward to another trade agreement with the UK in the coming months ahead as I see no reason to be short this commodity.
Hog prices are trading above their 20 day moving average, but slightly below their 100 day as the volatility still remains very high as I think the entire agricultural sector will rally significantly in 2020 as I see no reason to be short as the risk/reward is to the upside so stay long.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT
VOLATILITY: HIGH
