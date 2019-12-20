Hog Prices Look Cheap



Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the February contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 69.50 while currently trading at 71.05 up about 150 points for the trading week as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 69.60 level as I think prices have created a long-term bottom. If you took the recommendation place the stop loss under the August 5th low of 63.67 as an exit strategy as the chart structure will improve in next weeks trade therefor lowering the monetary risk as the volatility has come back into this market and that is no surprise due to the fact that we have made major trade agreements with Canada, Mexico, China and we are looking forward to another trade agreement with the UK in the coming months ahead as I see no reason to be short this commodity. Hog prices are trading above their 20 day moving average, but slightly below their 100 day as the volatility still remains very high as I think the entire agricultural sector will rally significantly in 2020 as I see no reason to be short as the risk/reward is to the upside so stay long. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author Hog Prices Look Cheap

Sugar Prices Continue Bullish Trend

Looking To Buy Silver

Here Is My Orange Juice Trade

Sugar Prices Higher Breaks 3 Day Losing Streak

About the author Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm. Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.