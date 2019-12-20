Vermeulen and Swanson Look To New Trading Setups For 2020



This week I talked with Chris Vermeulen who runs the website thetechnicaltraders.com on the current stock market rally, which has some similarities to the way the market acted in 1999 and other years of low volatility moves up. Chris also gave his updated views on gold, silver, and some other trading setups he sees lining up now for 2020. Get Chris daily video trend analysis, and detailed trade alerts for stocks, indexes, oil, and gold. Visit:https://www.TheTechnicalTraders.com

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

