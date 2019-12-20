Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Below is my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite from December 13, a week ago. The column is entitled, News & Views. I have been doing such a column since the 1980s.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 13, 2019

News & Views

**"World must reach 'peak meat' by 2030 to meet climate change targets, scientists warn. In a letter to The Lancet Planetary Health Journal, they said all but the poorest countries needed to set a time frame for livestock production to stop growing, since the meat and dairy sector is responsible for such a large proportion of emissions. CNN 12/12

**For the first time in US history, a decade will pass without the country falling into a recession. In every decade since the period immediately before the Civil War, the US economy could be relied on to do one thing: tumble into recession. But the American economy is on pace to defy that trend for the first time in nearly 170 years as it enters the 2020s. Business Insider 12/11

**Wall Street Is Being Hunted by Futures Cops for Government Leaks.U.S. regulators are digging into a topic that has been the talk of Wall Street and Washington ever since a controversial Vanity Fair article suggested investors made billions of dollars trading ahead of market-moving news: Are government leaks fueling big profits in the futures market? Yahoo.com 12/12

**In 2019, almost every investment worked.The S&P 500 is up more than 25% and counting. Treasurys also soared. Oil, gold and corporate bonds all scored double-digit returns.This year is shaping up to be one of the best ever for investors of all stripes, with nearly every single asset class on track to finish 2019 in the green. CNBC 12/12

**This is now the best bull market ever. The current market boom, which started March 9, 2009, has enjoyed a whopping 468% gain for the S&P 500 through the first day of November, according to The Leuthold Group. This record-long bull run also marks the best-performing one since World War II, the firm says. CNBC News 11/21/19

**Nobody Wants Commodities, Time To Buy Commodities. Now that people believe inflation is dead, inflationary fundamentals are rising. If stocks, bonds, and the U.S. dollar are overvalued, they are likely to fall. The only asset class that can rise is commodities. SeekingApha.com 10/05/19.

**Can farmers sow their way out of climate change? Nine percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions are caused by agriculture. Those emissions are changing the earth's climate and amplifying savage weather conditions that have been taking a heavy toll on the nation's farmers over the past few years. They've been battling historically wet conditions over the past year, including massive floods last spring. As a result, over 19 million acres of land were left unplanted in the U.S. in 2019. CBS News 11/05/19

** Wheat Prices Headed Higher at Prospect of Extreme Weather""Predictions calling for hot, dry weather early in 2020 followed by destructive flooding could cause monumental crop failure and easily propel wheat prices at least 40% higher within the next few weeks, analysts say.

The unusual weather will probably involve a violent switch from extreme dryness to extreme flooding. In part, that will be driven by the effects of the regular 11-year solar cycle. The number of spots appearing on the suns surface is now at or near its 11-year cyclical low. Now, these blemishes are almost absent, and that occurrence has historically coincided with both cooler temperatures on Earth and extreme weather variations." Barrons 12/13/19

** American and global agricultural has dodged a bullet regarding drought-like conditions for 20 of the past 22 years and for 5 of the past years in a row. I do not believe another bullet can be dodged. But sometime in late February the markets and prices will carve out a meaningful low and turn higher. It all depends on Mother Nature. Dodging A Bullet In 2020, Commodity Insite, Jerry Welch, 10/25/19

**Here's how China could launch a 10-plus-year 'super-cycle' in commodities one that survives the next global recession. Wells Fargo says that China's huge investments in infrastructure drove a 12-year commodities boom and that in the future its demand for food could lead to a similar boom in other commodities. Business Insider 04/08/19

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And here is the opening paragraph of my News & Views column from my book, Back To The Futures. Tomorrow here on Inside Futures I will post the rest of that column. Anyway, here is what I wrote back in December, 1986. Yes, 1986!

---------------------------------------------------

** This is another holiday-shortened week. But this time, the holiday is Christmas. I had high hopes that this Christmas would be what I call a perfect Christmas. I define a perfect Christmas as one where the tacky song, Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer is never heard. Not even once. But an institution of higher learning blanketed the airways in Southern Illinois with that aggravating song until the local citizens went bonkers. The Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois played that song on the campus radio stations WLCA-FM for 18 hours in a row. Those demented disk jockeys played that song 172 times on Friday. So much for my perfect Christmas. Dec. '86.

--------------------------------------------------

The time now is 9:53 a.m. Chicago.

