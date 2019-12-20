rounded corner
Feeder Cattle Charts Showing Planetary Angle Lines, Time Cycles & Price Targets
Friday, December 20, 2019

by Dave Gleason of North American Agricultural Services

On Saturday January 11th we will be holding our annual 2019 Winter
Forecasting Seminar. The seminar will be held at the Ramkota Inn
(605-336-0650) and will start at 1:30 PM. The cost of the seminar is
$460.00 or you can purchase the DVD and chart booklet from the seminar
for $460.00 + $35.00 for shipping and handling. To sign up to attend
or to order this important market information, please call 1-800-373-7767.
Thank-you for your support!


Below is a daily March feeder cattle chart showing planetary angle lines. I used a price per degree of .074. Mars is resistance. Uranus crosses at 135.95 and is support. Neptune crosses at 132.40 and is support. The lower Saturn crosses at 128.60. The lower Jupiter crosses at 127.925. The upper Jupiter crosses at 154.55. The Upper Saturn crosses at 155.20.

Below is a daily March feeder cattle chart showing 360 calendar day time & price cycle. I used a price per day ratio of .1. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 4/18/19 high of 157.625 at a ratio of .1 per day, March feeder cattle has a time and price meet due 4/12/20 with a target price of 121.625. Support is at the division point in price of 144.125 and resistance is at the division point in price of 148.625. The next division point in time is on 1/13/20. These division points in time can sometimes mark changes in trend.

The following link is to a short video of March feeder cattle charts. There are two Gann style charts. The first is a planetary chart showing planetary angle lines. The second chart is a time and price chart showing the cycle of 360 calendar days.

http://www.naas.com/sample-newsletter/sample-market-video

For a free trial of our material please click this link http://www.naas.com/subscribe or email Dave at daveg@sio.midco.net

About the author

CTA Dave Gleason started trading the markets in 1980 and started his company North American Agricultural Services in 1985. He specializes in harmonic wheel analysis using the mathematical square of nine and planetary cycle analysis from the heliocentric point of view. This technique gives a viewer the chance to see from mathematical calculation specifically where a market should be trading at on a particular day in advance and sometimes weeks or even months in advance. The North American Ag Report is the advisory service you have been looking for. Watch our program and be amazed!

Contact Dave Gleason www.naas.com : (800) 373-7767 or at daveg@sio.midco.net
 
Contributing Author since 1/22/2019  
