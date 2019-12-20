On Saturday January 11th we will be holding our annual 2019 Winter

Forecasting Seminar. The seminar will be held at the Ramkota Inn

(605-336-0650) and will start at 1:30 PM. The cost of the seminar is

$460.00 or you can purchase the DVD and chart booklet from the seminar

for $460.00 + $35.00 for shipping and handling. To sign up to attend

or to order this important market information, please call 1-800-373-7767.

Thank-you for your support!





Below is a daily March feeder cattle chart showing planetary angle lines. I used a price per degree of .074. Mars is resistance. Uranus crosses at 135.95 and is support. Neptune crosses at 132.40 and is support. The lower Saturn crosses at 128.60. The lower Jupiter crosses at 127.925. The upper Jupiter crosses at 154.55. The Upper Saturn crosses at 155.20.

Below is a daily March feeder cattle chart showing 360 calendar day time & price cycle. I used a price per day ratio of .1. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 4/18/19 high of 157.625 at a ratio of .1 per day, March feeder cattle has a time and price meet due 4/12/20 with a target price of 121.625. Support is at the division point in price of 144.125 and resistance is at the division point in price of 148.625. The next division point in time is on 1/13/20. These division points in time can sometimes mark changes in trend.

The following link is to a short video of March feeder cattle charts. There are two Gann style charts. The first is a planetary chart showing planetary angle lines. The second chart is a time and price chart showing the cycle of 360 calendar days.

http://www.naas.com/sample-newsletter/sample-market-video

This information is not to be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation or an offer to buy the commodities herein named. The factual information of this report has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed as to the accuracy, and is not to be construed as representation by North American Agricultural Services. The risk of loss is great in commodities trading and is not suitable for all investors. The following trades are hypothetical. Past results are not a guaranty of future results.