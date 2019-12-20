Impeachment Train Stopping for Refueling. The Corn & Ethanol Report 12/20/19



We kickoff this day before Winter Solstice arrives tomorrow and days getting longer come Monday and temperatures in the 50’s in Chicagoland. Just days before Christmas, which probably means many snow delays in baseballs opening games. After last year your guess is as good as mine. The one constant that has been is a rejuvenated economy and Manufacturing, Trade Deals coming to roost and the Stock Market continuing making record highs. We have (Q-#) GDP and Personal Income at 7:30 A.M. Michigan Consumer Expectations, Consumer Conditions, Consumer Sentiment, Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations and Inflation Expectations at 9:00 A.M., Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index at 10:00 A.M., Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count at High Noon and Cattle on Feed at 200 P.M. On the Corn front we have the March contract trading at 387 which is a ½ of a cent higher. The trading range has been 394 to 392 ½. We will be monitoring further exports out of Brazil and weather in South America. We can finally tip the scale when the China deal is officially is sign, sealed and delivered. And before you know it we will be talking about Planting Intentions. And we still have more harvesting to do. What a year this has been. On the Ethanol front Farm and Ethanol groups are not happy with the EPA final Ethanol Rule. I do see this as a moot point because we will see exports in both Corn & Ethanol having a big boost in 2020 which will change the blending’s to meet demand. There were no trades posted in the overnight electronic session. The January contract settled at 1.376. The market is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.346 and 2 offers @ 1.440, a very wide-spread and Open Interest at 276 contracts. On the Crude Oil front news that China will remove six chemicals and Oil derivatives from its list of tariffs. This should be a boon to Oil, Ethanol and other biofuels. The Oil market is not showing much clatter this morning with the February contract selling off on no news. Must be computer generated with light holiday volume. The Feb. is currently trading at 6063 which is 55 points lower. The trading range has been 6120 to 6058. On the Natural Gas front after yesterdays bullish report the market is trading higher with the January contract currently trading at 2.338 which is 6 ½ points higher. The trading range has been 2.345 to 2.279. With the weekend weather we are allegedly going to get and Arctic blast does not follow the bears will be selling like mad. Have a Great Trading Day!

