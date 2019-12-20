$YM_F ( Dow Futures) Elliott Wave: Forecasting The Rally From Blue Box

rounded corner
Friday, December 20, 2019

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

December 18, 2019 By Hassan Sheikh (Edit)

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of 1-hour Elliott Wave Charts of Dow Jones Futures ($YM_F),which we presented to members atelliottwave-forecast.com. In which, the cycle from 12/26/2018 low ( $21452) unfolded in an impulse structure & showed a higher high sequence in bigger time frame charts called for further upside.Also, its important to note that the $YM_F was having green right side tag pointing higher favored members to look for buying opportunity at the blue box areas in 3, 7 or 11 swings. We will explain the ideas & structure below:

$YM_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

$YM_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 12/03/2019 NY update, in which the cycle from 10/03/2019 low unfolded in an impulse structure where wave 1 ended at $27088. Wave 2 ended at $26588 low, wave 3 ended at $28128 high, wave 4 ended at $27643 low and wave 5 ended at $28197 high thus completed wave (3). Down from there, the index made a sharp decline in wave (4) pullback to correct the rally from 10/03/2019 low before a rally could resume higher again. The internals of that pullback unfolded as zigzag structure where wave A ended at $27740 low. Wave B ended at $27852 high and wave C managed to reach the blue box area at $27392-$27284 100%-123.6% Fibonacci extension area of A-B. Thus offered our members a buying opportunity looking into more highs or for 3 wave reaction higher at least.

$YM_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

We did show the idea of 7 swings lower in wave (4) after the reaction from the blue box but made it clear that after 3 swings in the correction, 7 swings dont need to happen so any longs from blue box would want to stay long with a risk free position. Later on, we discarded the idea of 7 swings lower in the correction based on market correlation and heres $YM_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 12/12/2019 Asia update, in which the index is showing reaction higher taking place from the $27392-$27284 blue box area as we expected.Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the trade. Since than the index has bounced strongly & managed to made a new high above 12/02/2019 peak confirming the next extension higher.

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
