Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for December 20, 2019.





Grain markets were mostly higher overnight as positive trade headlines are viewed as supportive. Traders will watch for 8 AM daily export sales notices for confirmation of continued Chinese buying, as well as keep a look out for any changes to the South American forecast.





Corn export sales were reported at 2,245,489 metric tonnes (1,709,368 2019/20 + 536,121 2020/21). That was within the trade expectation of 1,725,000 2,700,000 tonnes. This weeks old crop sale was the largest of the marketing year. Wheat export sales totaled 868,560 metric tonnes (all 2019/20). This was over the 200,000 600,000 trade range. This weeks wheat sale was also a marketing year high.





Soybean export sales totaled 1,466,922 metric tonnes (1,430,622 2019/20 + 36,300 2020/21). This was within the 950,000 1,800,000 trade range. Chinese buyers accounted for 689,575 tonnes of this weeks sale. That was the best buy in three weeks. They now have 10.536 million tonnes booked. There is another 3.344 booked under the unknown moniker. China now has 13.880 million tonnes booked as of the 12th. We have now surpassed last years 13.3 sales made.





The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reports Argentina's soy planting at 70.2%, an increase of 8.9% vs.last week. Corn plantings were reported at 62.8% an increase of 8.1%.





Germany's winter wheat acres are estimated to be 7.1% lower than last year according to the national statistics office. As a whole, the European Union is the largest wheat producer in the world, and the fourth largest wheat exporter.





China will make good on a pledge to purchase more than $40 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products under the recently agreed Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries, China's top agriculture consultancy said on Friday. (Reuters)





As expected, The U.S. House of Representatives easily passed the USMCA (385 - 41), the new North American trade deal. It includes tougher labor and automotive content rules, as well as provides access to Canada's dairy market.





Today's Cattle on Feed report (according to the Bloomberg newswire poll) calls for a 1.2% year/year increase in November placements (ALDL +7.1%). Marketings last month are seen 2.6% under last year (ALDL -2.5%). On Feed is expected to increase +1.9% year/year (ALDL +2.8%).





Cash cattle news yesterday was a positive with $120 noted in Kansas. That would be a new high for this uptrend in cash cattle.





Actual Slaughter showed steer carcass weights fell by 5 lbs. to 906 from week ended 12/7 to 12/14. Heifer weights were unchanged in this week at 840. The year/year comparison fell for steers from +1.3% to now +1.1%. Heifer weights rose from +0.2% to +0.6%.





Pork exports sales were noted at 26,758 metric tonnes. This was 15% under last years strong number for this week. Year to date sales come to 1,760,925 metric tonnes which is 42% over last year. Year to date shipments are strong at 38% over last year. There was a moderate interest in 2020 delivery, 10,414 tonnes.





Quarterly Hogs & Pigs will be released on Monday at 2:00 PM CST. Allendale estimates All Hogs as of December 1 at 102.7% of last year, Kept for Breeding at 101.3%, and Kept for Marketing at 102.8%.





Dressed beef values were lower with choice down .58 and select down .58. The CME Feeder Catlle Index is 145.75 Pork cut-out values were down 0.58.