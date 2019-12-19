Looking To Buy Silver



Silver Futures---Silver futures in the March contract is currently trading unchanged at 17.05 an ounce in a very quiet Thursday afternoon in New York as the holiday markets are upon us as that generally lowers the volatility. I'm keeping a close eye on a possible bullish position as silver prices have been stuck in a very tight 6-week consolidation and if prices break the December 4th high of 17.41 I will be recommending a bullish position as I think the commodity markets in 2020 will experience significant rallies to the upside. At the current time silver is trading right at it's 20 day but still below its 100 day moving average which stands around the 17.59 level as I think we will probably go sideways for the rest of this month, however I do expect the volatility to increase substantially in the month of January. At the current time I do not have any precious metal recommendations, but I do believe that platinum and palladium are still bullish and will head higher and I think silver will join the party eventually so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved soon as the risk / reward is in your favor due to the excellent chart structure. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: LOW If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



