Weekly Wheat Export Sales 868.6 K T. old crop vs. 200-600 K T. expected no new crop vs. none expected Weekly wheat export sales were the best of the season to date, yet the markets performance left a lot to be desired. The hard varieties were most of the sales; HRW 42%, HRS 27%, White 22%, SRW 5% and Durum 2%. The Mpls market was the only one to keep its head above water for the day while KC saw losses of less than 2 cents while Chgo saw 3 cent losses. It seemed to me that most of the trade was inter-market spreading; buying the hard and selling the soft. The advertised interior basis for standard protein wheat runs unchanged. This holds true for the Gulf as well. Nearby Chgo spreads can be called unchanged to fractionally mixed. The first 4 months of Chgo did firm vs. its deferred contracts. KC spreads ran similar to Chgo. The short term looks at Chgo wheat charts suggests downflagging from Tuesdays highs. The KC wheat charts are more sideways against recent highs. One item in particular jumps out at me; the hard varieties are trying to suggest we may have established some long-term lows vs. the Chgo market. This maybe tough to trade against the March Chgo contract given its quality issues. Daily Support & Resistance for Dec 20th March Chgo Wheat: $5.40 - $5.52 March KC Wheat: $4.56 ($4.52) - $4.66 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE. Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe toIFG Edge,our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit:https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more. QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS? Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475. Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com



About the author Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world. Contributing author since 11/7/2017