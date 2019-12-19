Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite!

Around 9:27 a.m. Chicago time this morning when February lean hogs and February live cattle were both up about the same number of points I posted the following tweet on my twitter account. I stated;

"My work is suggesting to buy front month hogs and suggesting to sell front month cattle as a spread.

But wow! The margin is high and its been a while since cattle have lost ground to hogs. I may have to go back and re-check my work!"

But look at the critter complex now. As I type furiously away, front month February lean hogs are up 90 points while front month February live cattle are down 52 points. It seems as if my work may be right after all. Then again, there is time left in trading for the markets to reverse course. Time will tell.

Nonetheless. My work is bullish hogs at this point in time and bearish cattle. It will be interesting to see if there is any follow thru tomorrow with hogs on the upside and cattle the downside. And I would not be long catttle. Nor, short hogs.

The trade deal with China is quite bullish the US ag markets. At least in my view.

The time now is 12:50 pm Chicago.

