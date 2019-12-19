Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the March contract is sharply higher up 305 points at 103.35 or 3.04% hitting a 5 week high as I will be recommending a bullish trade if prices close above the November 18th high of 103.20 while then placing the stop loss under the contract low which was hit on December 6th at 97.90 as the risk is around $800 per contract plus slippage & commission.

In my opinion I believe the risk/reward is in your favor as I currently have bullish recommendations in cotton and sugar as I think the agricultural markets are headed higher as we head into 2020 as the chart structure is also excellent due to the low volatility as a breakout in my opinion has occurred.

Juice prices are now trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average which stands at the 104.50 level as the volatility has finally come to life as historically speaking prices are cheap so look to play this to the upside as I do believe the downside is very limited especially as we head into the volatile month of January.

TREND: HIGHER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

