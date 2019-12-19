The Nemenoff Report 12/19/19



Financials: Mar. Bonds are currently 0’14 lower at 155’19, 10 Yr. Notes 0’06.5 lower at 127’31 and 5 Yr. Notes 0’03.50 lower at 118’07.50. The market is still in “risk on” mode. (buying equities/ Selling Treasuries) That being said, the Bonds are in the 115’15 area and I will try the long side for a short-term trade with a 10 point stop between 115’00 and 115’05. Grains: Mar. Corn is 0’6 lower at 386’2, Ma. Beans 5’2 lower at 935’2 and Mar. Wheat 2’6 higher at 55’0. For those of you who went long Mar. Corn between 565’0 and 575’0 my 0-15 cent profit goal has been reached, take profits. Cattle: Live and Feeder Cattle are now trending sideways. I remain short. I will also sell Apr. LC above 128.65 and Mar. FC above 148.00. Silver: Mar. Silver is 3 cents lower at 17.02 and 3 lower for the week. I remain long. S&P’s: Mar. S&P’s are 2.50 lower at 3196.75. Sharply higher for the week having traded above 3200.00. Trade cautiously (use tight stops). Currencies: As of this writing the Mar. Euro is 0.00045 lower at 1.11795, the yen 0.00045 higher at 0.91815, the Pound 48 lower at 1.3076 and the Dollar Index 0.06.2 higher at 97.020. As expected the conservatives overwhelmingly won the British elections pushing the Pound to our upside target of 1.3500 giving a profit taking opportunity before settling back below 1.3100. If you took profits, stand aside. Regards,

Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com