We kickoff the day with Export Sales, Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index and continuing Jobless Claims at 7:30 A.M., Existing Home Sales and CB leading Index MoM at 9:oo A.M., EIA Gas Storage at 9:30 A.M., 4 &8-Week Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M. and 5-Year TIPS Auction at 12:00 P.M. On the Corn front we were unable to sustain the upward move with the March contract closing at 387 which was 3 cents lower in yesterday’s action. In the overnight electronic session the March Corn is currently trading at 386 ¼ which is ¾ of a cent lower. The trading range has been 388 ¼ to 385.

On the Ethanol front there were no trades posted in the overnight. The market is consumed with if and when China will resume imports on U.S Ethanol, and on what scale. The January contract settled at 1.357 and is currently showing 1 bid @ 1.344 and 1 offer @ 1.372 with Open Interest at 284 contracts.

On the Crude Oil front We have no breaking news stories other than expectations of China demand to pick up and purchase U.S. Oil products pushing U.S. exports even higher than imports. In these holiday markets we may be vulnerable to a computer generated selloff. But the fundamental story remains bullish. Today is Last Trading Day on January Crude Oil and in the overnight electronic session the February contract is currently trading at 6077 which is 8 tics lower. The trading range has been 6094 to 6069.

On the Natural Gas front the market is pricing in 50 degree Fahrenheit temperatures this weekend and the January contract is currently trading at 2.241 which is 4 ½ cents lower. The trading range has been 2.291 to 2.331. The Natural Gas Storage is out today and the Thomson Reuters poll with 16 analyst participating estimate withdrawals ranging from 102 bcf to 68 bcf with the median draw of 92 bcf and the actual number of the guesstimate 90 bcf. This compares to the one-year withdrawal and the five-year average draw of 101 bcf.

Have a Great Trading Day!

Dan Flynn

