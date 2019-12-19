EURJPY Downside Pressure Remains With Eyes On 121.01 Zone



EURJPY Downside Pressure Remains With Eyes On 121.01 Zone

EURJPY faces further downside pressure as it looks to weaken further towards its key support at 121.01. On the downside, support comes in at the 121.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 120.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 120.00 level and possibly lower towards the 119.50 level. On the upside, resistance comes in at the 122.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 122.50 level of the former level. Further out, resistance resides at the 123.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 123.50 level. On the whole, EURJPY continues to retain its downside pressure nearer term.







Recent articles from this author EURJPY Downside Pressure Remains With Eyes On 121.01 Zone

EURUSD Risk Continues To Point Lower On Bear Pressure

GBPUSD Tumbles On Sell Off

EURUSD Rejects Higher Prices, Eyes Further Weakness

USDCHF Faces Further Weakness But With Warning

About the author Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years. He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com At FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index. Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.