December 19, 2019

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

Initial jobless claims fell 18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 234,000 in the week ended December 14 when economists expected 227,000 new jobless claims.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserves manufacturing business outlook survey's index of business activity fell to 0.3 in December from a reading of 10.4 in November. Economists anticipated the index would be 8.

The 9:00 central time November existing home sales report is expected to be 5.45 million and the 9:00 November leading indicatorsreport is anticipated to show an increase of 0.1%.

My view remains that the recent round of central bank interest rate cuts is finally doing its intended job of stabilizing the global economy, which will likely supports stock index futures for the rest of 2019 and into the first part of 2020.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar is higher, as it appears that the Federal Reserve may be on hold for 2020.

The British pound is lower for a third day due to speculation that the U.K. may not have secured a trading agreement with the E.U. by the time it completes the divorce plan.

In addition, the pound was undermined by news that retail sales in November fell 0.6%, which is the fourth month in a row without growth.

There was some support after the Bank of England voted to leave interest rates on hold in its latest policy decision, but presented a less dovish statement. The Bank of England cited tentative signs that global economic growth has stopped slowing.

TheBank of Japan kept policies unchanged, as expected, and also left its forward guidance for policyunchanged and maintained its upbeat assessment of the economy.

The central bank maintained the interest rate at -0.1% on current accounts maintained by the financial institutions and kept its yield target for 10-year Japanese government bonds at close to zero percent.

The Canadian dollar is lower after a report showed Canadian wholesale sales declined 1.1% in October, which more than offset the previous month's gain.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

There are no Federal Reserve speakers today.

Financial futures markets are suggesting there is a 47% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will lower its fed funds rate by 25 basis points at its December 16, 2020 policy meeting. Yesterday the probability was 49%.

Interest rate market futures are likely to trade broadly sideways in the longer term, although the flight to quality influence will likely reemerge from time to time.

INDUSTRIAL COMMODITIES

Since there is growing evidence that the global economy is stabilizing (the Bank of England in its policy statement today pointed this out), it is likely that the industrial commodities, including copper, crude oil and lumber will advance in price in the long term.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

March 20S&P 500

Support 3191.00 Resistance 3205.00

March 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 96.740 Resistance 97.110

March 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11700 Resistance 1.12160

March 20Japanese Yen

Support .91600 Resistance .91980

March 20Canadian Dollar

Support .76160 Resistance .76400

March 20Australian Dollar

Support .6857 Resistance .6902

March 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 155^10 Resistance 156^20

February 20Gold

Support 1474.0 Resistance 1487.0

March 20Copper

Support 2.8000 Resistance 2.8200

February 20 Crude Oil

Support 60.55 Resistance 61.33

