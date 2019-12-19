Bank of England keeps rates on hold with 7-2 vote



ANALYSIS USDCAD Dollar/CAD broke down to begin a new downtrend yesterday. While we felt the markets 40pt move lower (on the back of the 10yr high for Canadian median core CPI) was a bit of an overreaction, it was hard to argue to with USDCADs deteriorating technical outlook heading into the report. The market had already given up 1.3150-60 chart support and so the subsequent fall to the 1.3110s was the path of least resistance in our opinion. Traders have now stalled the market at this level, and its been this way since the NY close yesterday. The overnight news flow has been dominated by Trump impeachment headlines and while wed argue markets dont care one bit about this political charade going on in Washington, we think at the very least its distracting traders a little bit this morning. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY JAN CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar bounced marginally in Asian and early European trade today as US 10yr yields dialed back some of yesterdays gains, but the market has reversed back down to the low 1.11s as yields gun for the 1.95% level. To be quite honest, we dont know what global bond traders are cheering about over the last 24hrs. Both the German bund yield and the US 10yr yield are on the cusp of major upside breakouts (above 1.95% and -0.22% respectively) and so we have to ask ourselvesis some big risk-on headline coming? This could be big trouble for EURUSD. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY FEB GOLD DAILY GBPUSD The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold at 0.75% this morning with a 7-2 vote. This was the market expectation and the two dissenting votes came once again from Michael Sounders and Jonathan Haskel. Whats been a little challenging to digest however is the BOEs forward guidance, which sounds all over the place this morning. Take these two, seemingly divergent, almost wishy-washy, takes on what may happen next: IF GLOBAL GROWTH FAILS TO STABILISE OR BREXIT UNCERTAINTIES REMAIN ENTRENCHED, MONETARY POLICY MAY NEED TO REINFORCE EXPECTED UK RECOVERY IF RISKS DO NOT MATERIALISE AND ECONOMY RECOVERS BROADLY AS EXPECTED, SOME MODEST TIGHTENING OF POLICY, AT GRADUAL PACE AND TO LIMITED EXTENT, MAY BE NEEDED Here are some examples of what sounds like a rather balanced outlook going forward. These two headlines dont sound great CAN'T TELL YET HOW MUCH POLICY UNCERTAINTIES FOR COMPANIES AND HOUSEHOLDS HAVE DECLINED SINCE ELECTION BOE STAFF CUT FORECAST FOR UK GDP GROWTH IN Q4 TO +0.1% QQ (NOV FORECAST +0.2% QQ) but these two sound relatively more positive. GLOBAL GROWTH HAS SHOWN TENTATIVE SIGNS OF RECOVERY SINCE MPC'S NOVEMBER MEETING PARTIAL DE-ESCALATION OF U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR GIVES SOME ADDITIONAL SUPPORT TO OUTLOOK So naturally, sterling has been all over the place since 7amET as well; lower initially, then higher, and now lower again. We would sum up the markets reaction so far as a ok, thanks for nothing Mark Carneylets stick with the current downtrend sort of move. The market lost chart support in the 1.3110s yesterday and it failed three times since then to regain it; one attempt of which came after this mornings BOE announcement. We think this negative technical development alone (what we call repeated buyer failure) is enough to explain why GBPUSD is now trading in the 1.3040s. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie got a nice boost in the Asian session last night after Australia reported a better than expected November employment report. The headline job gain of 39.9k beat estimates of +14k, and the unemployment rate ticked down unexpectedly from 5.3% to 5.2%. This bit of economic news, plus a looming 1.1blnAUD option expiry at 0.6875, was enough to send AUDUSD higher to the 0.6870s in our opinion (Friday and Mondays chart support level), but the market has been struggling ever since (as this level is now chart resistance). Weve also seen selling pressure come in once again for EUR and CNH this morning, which are AUD negatives. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY The US 10yr yield and USDJPY have taken a bit of a hit here following the release of a weaker than expected US Philly Fed survey for the month of December (0.3 vs 8.0). While this is just one negative data point, and comes after a barrage of risk-on headlines over the last week, we think it could be enough to derail a potential upside breakout in global bond yields. The USDJPY daily chart, in particular, is now poised to form a bearish outside reversalgiven last nights head-fake above 109.60 and where were trading right now. The Bank of Japan meeting was a non-event as usual last night as governor Kuroda reiterated his resolve to keep monetary policy extremely accommodative. Moreherefrom Reuters. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon

