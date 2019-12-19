EOS
EOS surged by 11.71% on Wednesday. Reversing a 7.10% slide from Tuesday, EOS ended the day at $2.4700.
A bearish start to the day saw EOS fall to an early afternoon intraday low $2.1739 before making a move.
Steering clear of the major support levels, EOS rallied to a late intraday high $2.535. EOS broke through the first major resistance level at $2.3402 and the second major resistance level at $2.4693.
At the time of writing, EOS was down by 1.18% to $2.4409. A bearish start to the day saw EOS fall from an early morning high $2.4885 to a low $2.4188.
EOS left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
For the day ahead
EOS would need to move back through the morning high $2.4885 to $2.50 levels to support a run at the first major resistance level at $2.6120.
Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for EOS to break out from $2.50 levels.
Barring a broad-based crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely pin EOS back on the day.
Failure to move through to $2.50 levels could see EOS fall deeper into the red. A fall through the morning low $2.4188 would bring the first major support level at $2.2509 into play.
Barring a crypto meltdown, however, EOS should steer clear of the second major support level at S2.0319.
Looking at the Technical Indicators
Major Support Level: $2.2509
Major Resistance Level: $2.6120
23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $6.62
38% FIB Retracement Level: $9.76
62% FIB Retracement Level: $14.82
