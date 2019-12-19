rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

EOS Ethereum and Ripples XRP Daily Tech Analysis
Thursday, December 19, 2019

by FX Empire of FX Empire

Bookmark and Share

EOS

EOS surged by 11.71% on Wednesday. Reversing a 7.10% slide from Tuesday, EOS ended the day at $2.4700.

A bearish start to the day saw EOS fall to an early afternoon intraday low $2.1739 before making a move.

Steering clear of the major support levels, EOS rallied to a late intraday high $2.535. EOS broke through the first major resistance level at $2.3402 and the second major resistance level at $2.4693.

At the time of writing, EOS was down by 1.18% to $2.4409. A bearish start to the day saw EOS fall from an early morning high $2.4885 to a low $2.4188.

EOS left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

EOS would need to move back through the morning high $2.4885 to $2.50 levels to support a run at the first major resistance level at $2.6120.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for EOS to break out from $2.50 levels.

Barring a broad-based crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely pin EOS back on the day.

Failure to move through to $2.50 levels could see EOS fall deeper into the red. A fall through the morning low $2.4188 would bring the first major support level at $2.2509 into play.

Barring a crypto meltdown, however, EOS should steer clear of the second major support level at S2.0319.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

Major Support Level: $2.2509

Major Resistance Level: $2.6120

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $6.62

38% FIB Retracement Level: $9.76

62% FIB Retracement Level: $14.82

Read the full article:

https://www.fxempire.com/forecasts/article/eos-ethereum-and-ripples-xrp-daily-tech-analysis-19-12-19-621056



Recent articles from this author


About the author

FX Empire was founded in 2011 and since then has established itself as one of the leading financial portals, offering news, forecasts and analyses for traders, novice and expert alike, available in 21languages. 
 
FX Empire provides traders with breaking market news, latest forecasts, our expert team of financial authors and analysts publishes news, fundamental and technical analysis, opinion articles as well as educational articles.
 
Our fields of expertise are Currencies, Gold, Silver, Natural gas and Oil.
FX Empire offers in-depth information, charts, tools, and streaming news of the financial markets. Covering thousands of financial instruments, including stocks, currency pairs, commodities, indices, ETFs and Crypto.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2019 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy