EOS

EOS surged by 11.71% on Wednesday. Reversing a 7.10% slide from Tuesday, EOS ended the day at $2.4700.

A bearish start to the day saw EOS fall to an early afternoon intraday low $2.1739 before making a move.

Steering clear of the major support levels, EOS rallied to a late intraday high $2.535. EOS broke through the first major resistance level at $2.3402 and the second major resistance level at $2.4693.

At the time of writing, EOS was down by 1.18% to $2.4409. A bearish start to the day saw EOS fall from an early morning high $2.4885 to a low $2.4188.

EOS left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.