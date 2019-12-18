In the spreadsheet above I have tracked the earnings estimates for the Communication Services Sector ETF (XLC).

The column under the date 12/18/2019 has a letter that represents the movement in 2019 earnings estimates since the most recent print (10/19/2019). U means 2019 estimates are UP in the last 60 days. D means 2019 estimates are DOWN in the last 60 days. S means 2019 estimates have remained the SAME in the last 60 days. The column entitled 1yr Target Est is the Wall Street consensus 12 month price target for each stock.

What this table is telling us is that estimates have remained relatively stable for the sector. More estimates went UP for 2019 in the past 60 days than came DOWN Up:Down 13:9 ratio. The rest remained the same.

The cumulative earnings power of these 23 stocks is estimated to grow by 17.33% in 2020.