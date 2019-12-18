The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Thursday, December 19, 2019



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Thursday, December 19, 2019



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

For a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader Presented by PatternTrapper.com The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and StocksFor a detailed explanation go to



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Mar ESH0 3199.25 + 0.12 3195.92 3160.58 Bullish Dow Jones - Mar YMH0 28281 − 0.01 28271 28062 Bullish Nasdaq - Mar NQH0 8620.75 + 0.18 8603.92 8463.17 Bullish Russell 2000 - Mar RTYH0 1668.50 + 0.47 1659.34 1642.07 Bullish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Mar ZBH0 156-01 − 0.50 156-28 157-21 Bearish US T-Note - Mar TYH0 128-06 − 0.22 128-15 128-25 Bearish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Mar DXH0 96.963 + 0.19 96.758 96.772 Bullish Australian Dollar - Mar ADH0 0.6868 + 0.06 0.6879 0.6883 Bearish British Pound - Mar BPH0 1.3124 − 0.26 1.3249 1.3339 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Mar CDH0 0.7630 + 0.39 0.7609 0.7579 Bullish EuroFX - Mar ECH0 1.1183 − 0.29 1.1209 1.1193 Bearish Japanese Yen - Mar JYH0 0.9177 − 0.09 0.9182 0.9217 Bearish Swiss Franc - Mar SFH0 1.0271 + 0.02 1.0256 1.0223 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Jan FCF0 144.550 − 0.41 145.300 144.267 Neutral Live Cattle - Feb LCG0 126.125 − 0.14 126.722 126.592 Bearish Lean Hogs - Feb LHG0 69.900 + 0.07 70.039 69.017 Neutral GRAINS Corn - Mar CH0 387^0 − 0.77 387^6 379^2 Neutral Wheat - Mar WH0 548^2 − 1.44 549^6 528^2 Neutral Soybeans - Jan SF0 928^4 − 0.03 924^2 904^2 Bullish Soybean Meal - Jan SMF0 302.9 + 0.20 301.1 297.2 Bullish Soybean Oil - Jan BOF0 33.43 − 1.15 33.39 32.24 Bullish METALS Gold - Feb GCG0 1478.7 − 0.13 1480.3 1478.6 Neutral Silver - Mar SIH0 17.049 − 0.13 17.064 16.921 Neutral Copper - Mar HGH0 2.8125 − 0.04 2.8074 2.7773 Bullish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Jan OJF0 97.70 + 0.41 97.68 97.15 Bullish Sugar - Mar SBH0 13.43 + 1.21 13.35 13.45 Neutral Cocoa - Mar CCH0 2506 − 1.10 2538 2568 Bearish Coffee - Mar KCH0 133.20 − 0.37 135.19 131.47 Neutral Cotton - Mar CTH0 66.74 + 0.45 66.76 66.47 Neutral

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2019 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.