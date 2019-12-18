On Deck: Cattle on Feed



Watch us on RFD-TV, tomorrow at 12:45pm CT! Live Cattle (February) Live cattle futures were mixed with the February contract trading near unchanged, by the close. Volume has slowed down considerably with the holiday just around the corner, but that could change with some fundamental headlines coming down the pipeline. Weve started to see some sales at 120 live and 190 dressed this week, including a pen of 268 head on todays Fed Cattle Exchange. Attention is now turning to Fridays Cattle on Feed report, the estimates are as follows: On Feed:101.2-102.9, average 101.9 Placements: 98.7-107.10, average 101.0 Marketings: 96.6-98.7, average 97.2 Boxed beef took another hit today with choice down 3.24 at 209.57, select down 1.90 at 201.57. With the market little changed today, many of the technicals remain intact. 126.925-127.15 is our pivot pocket going into tomorrows trade. If the bears can continue to defend this, we could see....Sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Feeder Cattle (January) January feeder cattle continued to retreat today, marking the third consecutive down day. To keep things in perspective, that has only amounted to giving back roughly half of Fridays gains. Prices remain trapped within our support and resistance levels, wee see support coming in from 143.275-143.70, previously resistance. Our 4-star resistance pocket remains intact from....Sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Lean Hogs (February) February lean hogs finished the day near unchanged, in our pivot pocket, 69.325-70.05. The chart is starting to become friendlier, but the bulls need to see more of a technical confirmation. If the bulls can achieve consecutive closes above 70.05, we would expect to see another leg higher. First resistance comes in from 72.025-72.275, this pocket represents the 50 and 100 day moving average. If the bulls can chew through this pocket, we would expect to see a continuation towards....Sign up for your FREE two-week trial! Feel free to contact Oliver with any questions or comments Call or Text: 312-837-3938 Email: Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author On Deck: Cattle on Feed

Daily Grain & Cotton Commentary

Daily Livestock Technicals and Fundamentals

Daily Grain & Cotton Commentary

Daily Livestock Technicals and Fundamentals

About the author Oliver Sloup is Vice President of Blue Line Futures, a leading futures and commodities brokerage firm located at the Chicago Board of Trade. Blue Line Futures mission is to put the customer first, and that means bringing YOU the best customer service, consistent and reliable research and state of the art technology. Oliver has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, among others. Oliver has over a decade of trading experience. Prior to Blue Line Futures, Oliver worked as the Director of Managed Futures at iiTRADER. Contributing author since 10/6/17