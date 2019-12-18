Like us on Facebook!

Trading Webinar: 7 Most Effective Trading Setups

TOMORROW:Thu, Dec 19, 2019 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PST

In this session, well take a look at what makes a good trading setup, then well look at Peter's top 7 trading setups.

For each trading setup, well consider the following:

- What the setup is

- Which market conditions it works best in

- Why the setup works

- Who is on the wrong and right side of the trade if it works out

- How to identify its working out

- How to identify if its not working out

- Typical Risk:Reward

What you will see is that although the setups are different, theres lots of things in common with them. Instead of learning 7 different skills, we are taking a few skills and applying them in different scenarios. With these 7 setups, you would certainly expect to find multiple trades per day on most market, but patience is still key because we want to get in when conditions are just right. For those looking for new setups or those looking to improve the way they confirm/manage their existing setups this webinar is for you.

March is Front Month

March is now front month for bonds (Zb and ZN), Stock indices ( ES, NQ etc.), currencies (6e, 6b etc.), most grains (zw, zc) and many other markets.

ESH20 or ESH0