7 Most Effective Trading Steps Webinar & Trading Levels 12.19.19
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
Trading Webinar: 7 Most Effective Trading Setups
TOMORROW:Thu, Dec 19, 2019 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM PST
In this session, well take a look at what makes a good trading setup, then well look at Peter's top 7 trading setups.
For each trading setup, well consider the following:
- What the setup is
- Which market conditions it works best in
- Why the setup works
- Who is on the wrong and right side of the trade if it works out
- How to identify its working out
- How to identify if its not working out
- Typical Risk:Reward
What you will see is that although the setups are different, theres lots of things in common with them. Instead of learning 7 different skills, we are taking a few skills and applying them in different scenarios. With these 7 setups, you would certainly expect to find multiple trades per day on most market, but patience is still key because we want to get in when conditions are just right. For those looking for new setups or those looking to improve the way they confirm/manage their existing setups this webinar is for you.
March is Front Month
March is now front month for bonds (Zb and ZN), Stock indices ( ES, NQ etc.), currencies (6e, 6b etc.), most grains (zw, zc) and many other markets.
ESH20 or ESH0
12-19-2019
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.